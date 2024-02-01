College Station police executing 'high risk' search warrant related to violent home invasion case

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Police Department is currently executing a "high risk" search warrant in the 3600 block of Glenna Court.

Police said one subject has been detained. No injuries have been reported.

They also said there is no threat to the general public.

Authorities said the search warrant is in relation to another high risk warrant last week in the 400 block of First Street.

Police said they were looking for physical evidence of in a violent home invasion investigation involving suspects Clayton Rowley and Nyah Davis.

The College Station Police Department said they are being assited by their SWAT Team, Hostage Negotiation Team, and Bomb Squad.

25 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.