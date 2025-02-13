TxDOT installs barriers to enhance cyclist safety in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — TxDOT recently installed new safety barriers on George Bush Drive, making traveling safer for residents on bikes and scooters.



The delineator posts have been in use for three to four weeks.

The city of College Station and TxDOT installed these barriers to enhance cyclist safety.

These tall white pillars create a barrier between neighbors on bikes and scooters and vehicles on the road.

"I feel like I see an incident pretty much every week at this point. Somebody getting hit by a car," a TAMU student, Isalbella Barton, said.

Neighbors riding down George Bush Drive may notice a new safety feature that was recently installed.

"A lot of people, they don't really realize how important it is to, you know, have that protection," Barton said.

Ezekiel Ramirez TAMU students utilizing the new bike lane.

"I know incidents have occurred where people are getting hit by vehicles, so knowing that the city wants to keep us safe is pretty cool," a TAMU student, Owen Jones said.

Ezekiel Ramirez TAMU student utilizing the new bike lane.

"It's a great idea. It kind of gives a barrier for the cars to know that it's a bike lane," a TAMU student, Weston Rhodes said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Weston Rhodes tells 15ABC about how these new safety improvements create a safer and more pedestrian-friendly environment for everyone.

"I feel very supported about it. It's just good to know that people on scooters are getting more protection and just safer all together."

Students tell15ABC these barriers will help create a safer and more pedestrian-friendly environment for everyone.

"Passing classes, people aren't really paying attention, and so I've had near collisions with people, so I think that is going to be helpful for just keeping people away from cars, which is good," a TAMU student, Caroline Bolling said.

"I think it's really important and really great that they are adding these safety features for bikers and scooters," Rhodes said.

"Really, just doing anything you can to ensure the safety of students is super important for campus health and well-being."