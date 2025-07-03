Traffic stop leads to foot chase, creek rescue in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXXV) — A routine traffic stop in College Station on Tuesday turned into a lengthy foot pursuit and rescue operation after the driver fled on foot, eventually injuring himself in a creek bed, police said.

According to the College Station Police Department, a day shift corporal initiated the stop, prompting the driver to flee the vehicle, leaving behind three passengers. The corporal pursued the suspect into a heavily wooded area, but lost sight of him. Additional officers responded and set up a perimeter while K9 and drone teams were deployed.

The suspect was eventually located after he fell nearly eight feet into a creek, sustaining minor injuries.

College Station Fire Department responded and executed a 35-minute rescue operation to safely extract the man from the area.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment before being booked into the Brazos County Jail. Charges include evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction and failure to provide proof of insurance.