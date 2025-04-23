"They keep fighting, we'll keep funding"

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Sunday afternoon bike riders will be crossing the finish line to complete their two-day 150 mile ride benefiting those affected by multiple sclerosis.

Ahead of race week, I sat down with a couple who's promised those affected by the disease that as long as they keep fighting…they'll keep funding.

Four years ago, Aven and Tracey McBride were asked to sponsor one of the teams for the Texas MS-150 ride.

“My wife and I looked at each other and said, ‘okay, well let’s do it,’” Aven said.

Fast forward to 2025, where Aven's company, American Communications Construction is now the ride's title sponsor.

“This will be the first year that we're the title sponsor,” Aven said. “And we went to the finish line last year, and just to see the excitement, the enthusiasm, the crowd, the people that are there to support all these individuals that are riding was just overwhelming.”

Their bike team ACC-Amazing Spaces is small but mighty when it comes to fundraising efforts, and this year they're aiming to make history with every rider on the team finishing in the top 300 fundraisers out of thousands of riders. This of course led by the McBride’s and team captain JD Villaseñor, Aggie Class of '98, and the number one fundraiser for MS in the nation.

“My goal has always been to be the top,” JD said. “I've dreamt of being up there, never thought it would happen, but with the backing of Aven and Tracy, it happened, and of course all the other donors and sponsors and people that have backed me, so I, I don't take it lightly. I think it's a phenomenal honor.”

MS has always hit close to home for JD, who approaches his 16th ride as his father and sister continue to battle the disease every day.

“The pride of my dad and my sister and my family and then of course all my friends that are that are battling MS, when they see that there are a lot of people, they're not alone. Research is being funded. Work is being done to help them, and you know, they keep fighting, we'll keep funding,” JD said.

And they have not stopped funding. In fact, when Tracey started posting about their involvement with Bike MS online and at her salon, it resonated with many of her clients.

“Then I start to get to know more and more of my clients, [their] family members that have MS,” Tracey said.

So once again, the McBride’s saw an opportunity to give even more.

“Whenever they come to the to the Aloha Beauty Lounge, they get in the service and we're matching what they're spending, then put it back to the foundation,” Tracey said. “So if they come into the shop, they spend $100 for service, we're matching that $100 so then we got $200 to the MS Foundation.”

And this donation match at Aloha Beauty Lounge is not just a week-long initiative.

“Everything from September to July 30th,” JD said. “All they have to do is come in for a service, mention the MS Society, and they'll match dollar for dollar donation to the National MS Society, which is ‘shock and awe.’”

The McBride's impact continues beyond just the state of Texas. Their passion and generosity is making a difference on a national scale.

“It extends beyond the checks they write,” Bike MS senior director Emily Garcia said. “They come out to events, they talk to our donors, they talk to our participants. They encourage people. So it really has made a huge, huge difference having the two of them involved in this effort, and I think that with their support we really are going to see this event grow back to kind of the heyday.”

“I had a dream or vision of where I wanted, where I thought the team would be, you know, and then there's, of course, the thought of, ‘we'll never get there, but that's what we're aiming for,’” JD said. “And then when Aven and Tracey got involved, it's we went full throttle and so it's grown in ways that I can't even describe because of the contributions of those two. Getting behind the mission, grabbing hold of it and making it their own as well, and it means the world to me.”

“It affects me deep down too because they don't want to give up,” Aven said. “And we don't want them to give up, you know, that's the whole reason we're out here is to help them. We don't have to fight it every day, they do, but we want to support them every way we can.”

You can visit Aloha Beauty Lounge in Tomball from now until July 30th and mention the MS Society during your service and they'll match it 100% with a donation to the MS Foundation.

The Texas MS-150 Ride is the single largest event fundraiser for the National MS Society nationwide.

You can register all the way up until the day of the ride. Registration is open, which includes a registration fee and fundraising minimum. Anyone who wants to join the ride is encouraged and they can register here

If you’d like to support Team ACC-Amazing Spaces you can donate here.

