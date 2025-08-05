COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The Texas Legislature's special session is considering Senate Bill 7, which would require people to use bathrooms that match their biological sex, raising alarm among transgender advocates.

Watch the full story here:

Texas 'bathroom bill' raises concerns among transgender community

The Senate Committee on State Affairs held a hearing Monday in Austin to discuss the bill, also known as the "bathroom bill," which deals with the designation and use of certain spaces and facilities according to biological sex.

"This particular session has done a lot to make the transgender community feel not welcome in Texas," said Katrina Stewart, executive director of the Pride Community Center.

Stewart tells15 ABC that transgender individuals are concerned about the potential impact of the legislation.

"When it comes to violence in restrooms, transgender women face more violence in restrooms than many other populations...There are many trans men that are very masculine looking that this would require to use the women's restroom, and I think that goes against what the authors actually want to happen," Stewart said.

If the bill becomes law, violators would face thousands in fines.

Citizens on both sides of the issue testified at Monday's hearing.

"I represent a large coalition of pastors from around Texas who also support this bill," said Pastor Luis Cabrera, who supports SB 7. "Today, I sit before you to discuss an essential aspect of human rights, the protection and identity and the safety of women, especially my two young daughters that I have."

The Texas Senate Pastor Luis Cabrera, who supports Senate Bill 7, testifies on Monday, Aug. 4 at the Senate Committee on State Affairs in Austin, Texas.

Those opposing the bill also voiced their concerns.

"SB 7 does not protect women and girls more than existing laws," said Dr. Jermaine Wilde, a pharmacist who opposes the bill. "It increases the risk of violence for all women and girls regardless of cis or trans status. SB 7 only serves to make public life of transgender Texans illegal. Every Texan deserves dignity."

The Texas Senate Dr. Jermaine Wilde, a pharmacist who opposes Senate Bill 7, testifies on Monday, Aug. 4 at the Senate Committee on State Affairs in Austin, Texas.

Stewart emphasized their primary concern is safety and comfort.

"So ultimately what we want is people to be able to pee where they feel comfortable," Stewart said.

Stewart tells 15 ABC that if Senate Bill 7 becomes law, they will ensure they understand the policy and find ways to keep community members safe.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.