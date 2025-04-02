Texas A&M's Pharrel Payne enters transfer portal following coach Buzz Williams' move to Maryland

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Junior forward Pharrel Payne has entered the NCAA transfer portal with a "do not contact" tag, indicating a likely transfer to Maryland to reunite with former Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams.

Payne, who transferred to Texas A&M from Minnesota, averaged 10.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game during the 2024-25 season.

He was one of only two Big Ten players in the 2023-24 season to average at least 10 points and six rebounds in under 27 minutes per game.

Williams, who recently accepted the head coaching position at Maryland, is expected to bring Payne into the Terrapins' program.