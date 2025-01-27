Watch Now
Texas A&M to halt undergraduate enrollment growth for up to 7 years

COLLEGE STATION (KRHD) — Texas A&M’s President, Gen. Mark Welsh, announced that Texas A&M University plans to temporarily halt the growth of its undergraduate enrollment for the next five to seven years.

This pause will allow the university to enhance its infrastructure, expand student support services, and increase staffing to accommodate its large student body better.

“As expected, there was natural overlap within the two studies, and we will move forward implementing recommendations from both to position Texas A&M for continued leadership in higher education for decades to come,” the university president wrote.

