Texas A&M System announces landmark partnership with 4 small nuclear reactor companies

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — In 2024, Texas A&M acquired nuclear reactors for Texas A&M-RELLIS, the university’s technology and innovation center.

John Sharp, chancellor of the Texas A&M System, said the System seeks to provide a platform for companies to test the latest reactors and technologies.

It also will address the pressing need for increased power supply.

Since its inception, the program has grown significantly.

The university recently announced its largest partnership in history, collaborating with four companies specializing in developing small nuclear reactors (SMRs).

A press conference announcing new agreements between the Texas A&M University System and four companies will be held Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. at Texas A&M-RELLIS, Center for Infrastructure Renewal, located at 1041 RELLIS Parkway, Bryan, Texas.

You can stream the announcement here.

