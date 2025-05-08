Texas A&M opens Animal Reproductive Biotechnology Center at RELLIS Campus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M AgriLife Research and the Texas A&M University System celebrated the grand opening of a new Animal Reproductive Biotechnology Center on May 6 at the Texas A&M-RELLIS campus.

The state-of-the-art, 27,000-square-foot facility is a joint project between AgriLife Research and the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Department of Animal Science. It includes advanced laboratories, educational and office spaces, and specialized areas for handling large and small ruminants.

The center will focus on improving understanding of ruminant reproduction at all biological levels while addressing known reproductive challenges in livestock. Officials say the facility is poised to become a national leader in research, teaching, and outreach in animal pregnancy and development.

“This important new facility keeps Texas A&M at the forefront of solutions to the biggest challenges facing Texans and industry,” said Chancellor John Sharp of The Texas A&M University System.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the center's opening comes as the U.S. cattle inventory reached a 74-year low, with only 86.7 million head as of January. Texas remains the top producer of sheep and goats nationally.

The project was funded in part through private donations to the Texas A&M Foundation. Those interested in supporting the center can visit give.am/ANSCConstructionFund or contact Jansen Merrill, director of development, at 979-845-7594.