COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M University hosted a civil discourse symposium with political leaders, journalists, and school officials to help students understand opposing viewpoints.

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Texas A&M hosts civil discourse symposium to promote respectful dialogue on campus

A couple of weeks ago, a video circulated showing two Jewish students being verbally attacked on the university's campus, raising concerns about student safety and respectful discourse.

Chabad Jewish Center Director Rabbi Yossi Lazaroff said the line between free speech and hate speech matters because he is seeing people cross it.

Ezekiel Ramirez Chabad Jewish Center Director Rabbi Yossi Lazaroff sharing his thoughts about the recent antisemitism video.

"Free speech and hate speech are two different things," Lazaroff said.

"You take your time to not only to harass students on campus but ultimately to also bully and continue to harass them online," Lazaroff said.

Lazaroff told 15 ABC the incident is frustrating, but not surprising.

Ezekiel Ramirez Chabad Jewish Center Director Rabbi Yossi Lazaroff sharing his thoughts about the civil discourse symposium with 15 ABC.

"It's unfortunate that we have even one student on our campus with that mindset," Lazaroff said.

To help students talk through disagreements without disrespect, the university brought in speakers from different political parties who shared the same message that respect comes first.

"I was also taught that you're not a sore loser and you're not a bully, and you carry yourself, you're respectful of other people, even if they see the world differently," U.S. Republican Congressman Michael McCaul said.

"You can agree to disagree, but with civility," McCaul said.

Ezekiel Ramirez U.S. Republican Congressman Michael McCaul and U.S. Democrat Congressman Henry Cuellar.

"We will always have disagreements as a country but how we handle that disagreement is gonna be important," U.S. Democrat Congressman Henry Cuellar said.

"To get into that place where you start hating people is not good," Cuellar said.

Ezekiel Ramirez U.S. Democrat Congressman Henry Cuellar speaking at the civil discourse symposium.

Lazaroff hopes moments like the symposium push people to do better and turn tension into real conversation.

"It's not just about taking a stand, but creating an environment where all students can feel safe," Lazaroff said.

"If you can't have a civil conversation, then there's no conversation to be had," Lazaroff said.

Officials said the goal of the event is to stay true to the university's core values while making the campus inclusive for everyone.

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