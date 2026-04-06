Texas A&M investigates viral antisemitism video

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M University is actively investigating a viral video showing two Jewish students being berated on campus, an incident that has sparked a heated conversation about respect and free speech among the student body.
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The video, shared on social media by a group called StopAntisemitism, shows two students with "Students Supporting Israel" being harassed by another student.
Texas A&M Chancellor Glenn Hegar responded to the video online, stating that harassment and hateful language are unacceptable and that the university system will take action if policies were violated.
The university also shared a statement condemning antisemitism and all forms of hate, confirming an active investigation into the incident.
Texas A&M graduate student Valen Cepak said the incident does not align with the university's core values.
"Being an Aggie means being respectful, and that video didn't show a lot of respect," Cepak said.
"While we have the freedom of speech, and I wholeheartedly agree with protecting the First Amendment, there's a level in which it needs to be done respectfully, that wasn't it," Cepak said.
Texas A&M student Vaibhav Nalmalpu shared similar sentiments after watching the video.
"I found it not really pleasant. I didn't feel like that was the right course of action," Nalmalpu said.
"I feel like we should be able to include everybody's opinion in a certain way and be able to interconnect with each other," Nalmalpu said.
Students on campus noted that while disagreement is expected, the way it is handled matters.
"Being a Texas A&M student means that you really wanna embody those core elements, and that first one is respect," Cepak said.
"If I can't have that conversation without it being violent and loud and aggressive, you know, that's unfortunate and I don't want that," Cepak said.
"We wanna lead for a good cause, and that's what's important," Cepak said.
Hegar announced the university is planning a civil discourse event aimed at helping students share their views, listen to others, and lead with integrity.
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