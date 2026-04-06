COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M University is actively investigating a viral video showing two Jewish students being berated on campus, an incident that has sparked a heated conversation about respect and free speech among the student body.

Ezekiel Ramirez 15 ABC showing the viral video from social media.

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Texas A&M investigates viral antisemitism video

The video, shared on social media by a group called StopAntisemitism, shows two students with "Students Supporting Israel" being harassed by another student.

Texas A&M Chancellor Glenn Hegar responded to the video online, stating that harassment and hateful language are unacceptable and that the university system will take action if policies were violated.

Glenn Hegar A statement from Texas A&M Chancellor Glenn Hegar.

The university also shared a statement condemning antisemitism and all forms of hate, confirming an active investigation into the incident.

Texas A&M University A statement from Texas A&M University.

Texas A&M graduate student Valen Cepak said the incident does not align with the university's core values.

"Being an Aggie means being respectful, and that video didn't show a lot of respect," Cepak said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Texas A&M graduate student Valen Cepak sharing his thoughts about the viral video with 15 ABC.

"While we have the freedom of speech, and I wholeheartedly agree with protecting the First Amendment, there's a level in which it needs to be done respectfully, that wasn't it," Cepak said.

Texas A&M student Vaibhav Nalmalpu shared similar sentiments after watching the video.

"I found it not really pleasant. I didn't feel like that was the right course of action," Nalmalpu said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Texas A&M student, Vaibhav Nalmalpu shares his thoughts about the viral video with 15 ABC.

"I feel like we should be able to include everybody's opinion in a certain way and be able to interconnect with each other," Nalmalpu said.

Students on campus noted that while disagreement is expected, the way it is handled matters.

"Being a Texas A&M student means that you really wanna embody those core elements, and that first one is respect," Cepak said.

"If I can't have that conversation without it being violent and loud and aggressive, you know, that's unfortunate and I don't want that," Cepak said.

"We wanna lead for a good cause, and that's what's important," Cepak said.

Hegar announced the university is planning a civil discourse event aimed at helping students share their views, listen to others, and lead with integrity.

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