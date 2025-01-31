Texas A&M halts research to comply with federal orders, funding freeze looms

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M’s Sponsored Research Services issued a memo Monday informing researchers of the impact of recent executive orders signed by President Donald Trump and a funding freeze directive from his administration.

A federal judge later blocked the freeze from taking effect until Feb. 2.

The Trump administration’s memo directs federal agencies to temporarily pause financial obligations and disbursements related to foreign aid, nongovernmental organizations, diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, gender-related programs, and climate-focused policies.

According to university guidance, A&M researchers have been instructed to halt work on certain Department of State and Department of Transportation research contracts. The memo states that if a stop-work order affects a research project, all related activities — including spending, planning, travel, and implementation — must cease.

The funding freeze does not affect individual scholarships or programs such as Federal Pell Grants.

The Department of Energy and NASA have suspended new awards, no-cost extensions, and funding actions, though both agencies expect minimal delays. The National Institutes of Health has yet to issue guidance due to a communication pause ordered by Trump.

Texas A&M President Mark A. Welsh III addressed the directives in a Tuesday announcement to faculty and staff, confirming the university has received compliance guidance from multiple federal agencies.