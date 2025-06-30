Texas A&M Forest Service warns of fireworks-related wildfires

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — As Independence Day approaches, firework stands across our communities are supplying holiday fun, but experts warn about fire risks that come with celebrations.

"On July Fourth, there's always going to be wildfires," said Adam Turner, Wildland Urban Interface Coordinator with the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Tyler Dupnick Fireworks are a popular part of July 4th festivities, but that also come with fire risks.

For Turner, Texas A&M Forest Service, and local fire departments, fires are expected during the holiday period.

"I've not taken a Fourth of July off since I started working here," Turner said.

While fires are anticipated, current conditions may help limit their severity.

"90% of wildfires in Texas are caused by humans, so there's absolutely going to be some fires this week and this weekend," Turner said. "But with how much moisture that we are still holding in our environment...there will be fires, but they should be relatively small and [be] pretty easy to control."

15 ABC asked Turner about their preparedness ahead of the summer fire season.

Tyler Dupnick Adam Turner of the Texas A&M Forest Service talks with 15 ABC.

"So with this beneficial moisture that we've been getting in, we do have resources that are prepared and available...but we at this point, we are feeling pretty good about where we are," Turner said.

Despite the positive outlook, Turner warns that conditions can change rapidly.

"Last year was a really good example...all of the grass that had grown quickly dried out and become available fuels for wildfire," Turner said. "And so that's always a possibility."

Texas A&M Forest Service Potential dry weather during hot summer months can increase the threat of wildfires.

The fireworks and festivities also mark the beginning of a wildfire season.

"So a lot of our departments start thinking about wildfire right around this time of the year, you know, we're starting to plan and make sure that things are ready," Turner said.

If you plan to set off fireworks, Turner recommends looking for areas like gravel pads and parking lots – essentially something that won't burn. He also advises securing equipment during travel to prevent sparks from things like chains dragging on roads, which could ignite fires.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.