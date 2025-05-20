Texas A&M chemist honored for AI-driven energy research

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Dr. Daniel Tabor, assistant professor of chemistry at Texas A&M University, has been awarded the 2025JPC C Lectureship Award by the American Chemical Societyfor his pioneering work using artificial intelligence to advance materials discovery for energy and electronics.

Tabor’s research connects theoretical and practical science, fostering collaboration across disciplines. Tabor works closely with colleagues in Texas A&M’s Chemical Engineering and Chemistry departments, as well as with researchers across the country, to apply computational chemistry tools to real-world challenges.

His team’s work has led to progress in energy storage, organic electronics, and spectroscopy, which studies light interactions with matter.

Tabor will receive the award and deliver a lecture on his research at the ACS Fall 2025 Meetings & Expo, which will be held Aug. 17–21 in Washington, D.C. The Journal of Physical Chemistry C, which focuses on cutting-edge energy, materials, and catalysis research, sponsors the award.