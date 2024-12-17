Texas A&M begins search for new vice president of student affairs

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Joe Ramirez will officially retire on January 1st, 2025. Texas A&M University President Mark Welsh has announced that Vice Provost Tim Scott will chair a search committee.
Welsh also announced appointing an interim VPSA. It is the second time Student Affairs Associate Vice President Tom Reber will have that role as part of his 40-year career at A&M.
President Mark Welsh released a letter to the Division of Student Affairs employees.
Before we head out for the holiday break, I want to share an update on leadership for the Division of Student Affairs following the retirement of Brigadier General (Ret.) Joe Ramirez ’79 on Jan. 1, 2025. Tom Reber has agreed to step in as Interim Vice President for Student Affairs while we conduct a national search for a permanent Vice President.
With more than 40 years of service at Texas A&M University, including the Department of Recreational Sports and the Vice President’s Office, where he currently serves as Executive Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and Chief of Staff, Tom possesses a wealth of knowledge about the Division of Student Affairs and he — like so many of you — truly cares about job #1: preparing our students to chase their dreams. I’m grateful for Tom’s leadership during this time of transition.
A search committee chaired by Dr. Tim Scott has been formed regarding the national search for a permanent Vice President for Student Affairs. I’ll meet with the committee at the end of this week to relay their charge and will keep you all updated as the search progresses.
Thank you for all you do to contribute to the Aggie student experience every day. Our 80,000-student body is in good hands thanks to your tireless efforts.