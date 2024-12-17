Texas A&M begins search for new vice president of student affairs

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Joe Ramirez will officially retire on January 1st, 2025. Texas A&M University President Mark Welsh has announced that Vice Provost Tim Scott will chair a search committee.

Welsh also announced appointing an interim VPSA. It is the second time Student Affairs Associate Vice President Tom Reber will have that role as part of his 40-year career at A&M.

President Mark Welsh released a letter to the Division of Student Affairs employees.