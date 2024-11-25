New mural in College Station connects the small town to a big-time band

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — A new mural at Century Square in College Station celebrates Flatland Cavalry’s ties to the area, showcasing their album art and strengthening connections between local art and the community.



Artist Tyler Kay transformed Flatland Cavalry’s album cover into an interactive mural, highlighting the band’s connection to College Station and its song Humble Folks

Flatland Cavalry, with over 2.7 million Spotify listeners, resonates with local fans, especially students, through its relatable success story

The mural is temporary and will be removed when the space transitions to a new tenant, so visitors are encouraged to see it soon

Broadcast Script:

Holiday shoppers at Century Square in College Station will notice a vibrant new addition to the plaza this season — a mural inspired by the album cover of Texas country band, Flatland Cavalry.

The mural, created by artist Tyler Kay, brings the band's album art to life.

“What was really exciting about this piece is most album artwork you're only able to see on a thumbnail on your phone, and we were able to bring this piece to life and have an interactive album cover art that everyone could connect with,” Kay said.

Kay, who has painted murals across Texas for over 12 years, has strong ties to Aggieland.

"I directed an art gallery when I lived in College Station. I went to school here,” she shared.

The mural celebrates Flatland Cavalry’s connection to College Station — their song Humble Folks is based on their time spent in the area, a fact Century Square General Manager Katelyn Brown highlighted.

“We were super excited to be able to feature the song, Humble Folks, that is actually based off of their time spent here at College Station,” she said.

Flatland Cavalry, a country band from Lubbock, boasts more than 2.7 million monthly listeners on Spotify and has built a strong fan base in Texas and beyond.

Kay believes the band's story resonates deeply with students and locals alike.

"When you're here in college, kind of finding your own path and finding your way and rooting for yourself, his success story and their success story as a band, I feel like a lot can resonate with here," Kay said.

"And I think that's what makes them have even more fans here."

However, the mural’s time is limited.

“This will eventually be a new tenant space in the near future. So at that point, we'll have to take it down,” Brown said.

The mural joins several others at Century Square, part of an intentional effort to work with local artists to showcase their work and strengthen the community connection.

If you want to see this piece of art and its tribute to Aggieland’s music scene, be sure to visit before it’s gone!