Man in College Station caught hiding in attic after Easter burglary on Deacon Drive West

ROBINSON, Texas (KRHD) — A burglary suspect was caught hiding in the attic of a home on Deacon Drive West on Easter Sunday night after the resident returned home and called 911, believing someone was inside.

Officers arrived to find an open window with the screen removed. When officers entered the home, they found the suspect in the upstairs attic.

According to authorities, the suspect admitted to entering the residence earlier in the day, stealing property, and then returning later. He also allowed officers to go to his residence to recover the stolen items.

Toan Hoang Phuc Tran, 19, was arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation.