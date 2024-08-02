Man arrested in connection to College Station Krispy Kreme fire

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Fire Department’s Fire Marshal’s Office announced that a man was arrested in connection to a fire at Krispy Kreme donuts. He is accused of starting the fire that destroyed the College Station doughnut shop.

Brian Davis of Katy was charged with arson Thursday. 25 News had staff on scene and reported the fire Monday, May 13.

Davis owns the Krispy Kreme location that was set on fire. The charges come after an eleven-week investigation conducted by the fire marshal's office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Davis was arrested in Harris County. The case is not being investigated as a racially motivated incident.

“The agency's cooperation and teamwork have been instrumental in getting a criminal off the streets who completely disregarded the risk posed to the community and the firefighters from an intentional act of arson,” said Fire Chief Richard Mann.

