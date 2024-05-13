College Station fire crews battle early morning blaze at Krispy Kreme

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — An early morning fire broke out Monday morning at a Krispy Kreme in College Station. Authorities closed roads as crews worked to contain the fire.

According to the College Station Fire Department, an employee at Gumby's Pizza heard an explosion outside to find a nearby Krispy Kreme on fire.

Fire crews said the structure was already compromised upon their arrival.

Around 2:30 a.m., CSFD called for additional resources to fight the fire.

Volunteers from Brazos County fire departments helped staff CSFD's stations to protect the rest of the city as CSFD fought the fire at Krispy Kreme.

Fire Marshals are working to determine a cause.

No employees were working at the store during the fire. No injuries were reported.

