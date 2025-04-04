Man arrested in College Station after allegedly holding woman hostage in residence

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Officers from both the night and day shifts responded to a welfare concern in the 1800 block of Potomac after multiple third-party callers reported that a man was holding a woman hostage inside a residence.

Upon arrival, officers secured the area, contacted the victim, and safely escorted her from the home. Authorities later learned the suspect had fallen asleep on a bed, with the knife used in the incident lying beside him.

College Station Police Department’s SWAT team, Hostage Negotiation Team (HNT), K9 units, drones, and the Public Information Officer (PIO) responded to assist.

Despite multiple attempts by patrol officers and HNT to establish contact, the suspect remained unresponsive.

SWAT officers entered the residence and located the suspect hiding inside a kitchen sink cabinet. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Jose Nuno has been charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony.

