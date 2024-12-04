International Leadership of Texas breaks ground on new campus 'Aggieland High School'

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — International Leadership of Texas held a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, 4, 2024, to open its newest campus, "Aggieland High School."

International Leadership of Texas (ILTexas) is a free public charter school serving nearly 25,000 K-12 students at 26 campuses in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Cleveland, and College Station areas.

The school will focus on the international community, servant leadership, and learning different languages, such as English, Spanish, and Chinese.

Superintendent and founder Eddie Conger and other ILTexas staff gave their remarks.

The school is located at 3610 Longmire Dr., College Station, TX 77845.