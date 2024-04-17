How you can use AI for everyday errands

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — As Capitol Hill and Silicon Valley debate over AI, here are ways you can use the technology to make your daily life easier.



73% of U.S. companies use AI in some aspect in their business, according to a 2023 PwC survey.

AI can also be useful in daily tasks, like meal planning, researching home appliances and organizing fundraisers.

A local mom and business owner is sharing how she uses AI and ChatGPT in her personal and professional life.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

ChatGPT, OpenAI—artificial intelligence—they're suddenly everywhere. But AI isn't as new as you might think.

“We're talking about spell check. We're talking about autofill searches. So we kind of forget, or I kind of forget sometimes that my everyday tasking, everyday projects or work is really kind of supplemented with artificial intelligence in some way," Lisa Martinez said.

Despite the national headlines and Congressional hearings, AI isn't just for people in Silicon Valley and Capitol Hill to debate. In fact, intentionally using AI every day can make your tasks whole lot easier.

“We can make our lives as humans a lot more efficient if we know how to use artificial intelligence and ChatGPT tools to be a part of our toolbox," Martinez said.

That's why I spoke with a mom, business owner and ChatGPT user Lisa Martinez about how she uses the technology professionally and in her home.

“With two kids under the age of 10, they're pickiness in food changes every day. They keep saying 'I don't like this, I don't like that' and our selection of food is getting much lower and lower. So instead of just keeping our meals just written out on our whiteboard, we're trying to keep track with the ones that do work well, and then upload that data into our artificial intelligence tools," Martinez said.

While one ChatGPT keeps track of what veggies are in and out, she built another one for her business.

“I've actually created another ChatGPT that I have pre-prompted and pre-primed it to be an award winning linguistics professor who is fluent in Spanish,” Martinez said.

That way her Spanish speaking clients have not just accurate translations, but they're culturally sound and conversational.

“When you build these ChatGPT tools to help you be an expert in that specific role, you feel a lot more confident in what you create, and what you build with those extra tools," Martinez said.

For her, AI is a tool that can be useful as long is it's used responsibly.