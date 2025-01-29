Watch Now
Grant funding to support Texas Independence Park project in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — A $750,000 grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission will help fund the Texas Independence Park at Midtown project in College Station.

The park, planned for roughly 68 acres on Rock Prairie Road, is set to start construction in the fall.

College Station City Council approved the park's master plan in August 2024 and later voted unanimously to approve a $1.8 million contract with The Arkitex Studio, a Bryan-based firm, for the design.

Proposal images from City of College Station

The grant will help fund bike elements including a bike trail, a pump track, a dual elevated hub, wall rides, and surface flow trails.

