Texas Independence Park Project in College Station advances

The city council approved a $1.8 million contract with a Bryan architectural firm to design a new park project.
COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS (KRHD) — On October 7 the College Station City Council voted unanimously to approve a $1.8 million contract with The Arkitex Studio, a Bryan-based firm. The council unanimously approved the master plan for the Texas Independence Park project on Rock Prairie Road back in August.

Texas Independence Park Project

Under the contract bid for the Texas Independence Park, the design will include:

  • a pump track/ bike park
  • trails (bike/ pedestrian)
  • a large playground
  • open area
  • dog park
  • fishing pond
  • 18-hole disc golf course
  • 2 large and 4 small pavilions

The proposal also lists a projected cost of $21 million.
You can view the August presentation for the project by clicking here.

