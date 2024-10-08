Texas Independence Park Project in College Station advances

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS (KRHD) — On October 7 the College Station City Council voted unanimously to approve a $1.8 million contract with The Arkitex Studio, a Bryan-based firm. The council unanimously approved the master plan for the Texas Independence Park project on Rock Prairie Road back in August.

Under the contract bid for the Texas Independence Park, the design will include:



a pump track/ bike park

trails (bike/ pedestrian)

a large playground

open area

dog park

fishing pond

18-hole disc golf course

2 large and 4 small pavilions

The proposal also lists a projected cost of $21 million.

You can view the August presentation for the project by clicking here.