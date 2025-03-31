Glenn Hegar confirmed as next Texas A&M University System Chancellor

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS (KRHD) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar has been confirmed as the next chancellor of The Texas A&M University System by a unanimous vote of the Board of Regents.

Following Chancellor John Sharp’s planned retirement on June 30, the Board of Regents launched a nationwide search and named Hegar the sole finalist on March 7.

A news release from the A&M System highlighted Hegar’s leadership, innovation, and financial management, crediting him with helping Texas' economy grow from the 12th to the 8th largest in the world.