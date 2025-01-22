Former Texas TE Amari Niblack announces commitment to Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION (KRHD) — Former Texas Longhorns tight end Amari Niblack is going to College Station. Following limited action against the Texas A&M Aggies in late November, the two-time transfer announced his commitment to Mike Elko's program on Monday, as reported by multiple sources.

This comes after the Aggies wrapped up the 2024 campaign with a disappointing 1-4 record, suffering consecutive losses to Texas and USC in the Las Vegas Bowl.

The Aggies have added three tight ends through the transfer portal this offseason, with Amari Niblack joining Nebraska’s Nate Boerkircher and Auburn’s Micah Riley. Notably, Texas A&M will lose 2024 starter Tre Watson to graduation, as well as reserve tight ends Donovan Green (LSU) and Jaden Platt (Arkansas) to the portal.