Former Texas A&M safety Brian Williams dead at 24

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The Texas A&M community is mourning the loss of former football player Brian Williams, who died over the weekend at age 24.

According to his brother, Rawleigh Williams, the former Aggies safety passed away from apparent complications related to heat stroke after running a half marathon in Irving, Texas. His death was reported by The Dallas Morning News.

Williams, a standout at Dallas' Bishop Dunne High School before joining Texas A&M, was remembered for his talent on the field and his character off it.

Williams appeared in 10 games for Texas A&M during both the 2019 and 2020 seasons, including a standout performance against Mississippi State in 2020, where he recorded four tackles and a solo sack, according to the university's website.

His family announced his passing in a statement shared on social media.