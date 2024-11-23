Former NASA Astronaut Currie-Gregg helps Texas A&M lead the nation in space engineering

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — On November 15, Texas A&M had a groundbreaking ceremony for the Texas A&M University Space Institute with Dr. Nancy Currie-Gregg, director of the institute.

Currie-Gregg, a Texas A&M engineering professor and former NASA astronaut, planted the institute’s flag.

“This new $200 million facility, here next to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, will support training for missions, including simulated landings on the moon and Mars, as well as advanced research and development in aeronautics, robotics, and other fields,” the 69, chairman of The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents, Bill Mahomes said.

The Texas A&M Space Institute has now established the university as a national leader in the growing field of space engineering.

It is uniquely equipped to train the next generation of space experts by providing students with the skills required for the expanding space industry.

Texas House Bill 3447, authored by Rep. Greg Bonnen ’88 and sponsored in the Senate by Sen. Joan Huffman, received the support of Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Speaker of the House Dade Phelan, and the entire Texas Legislature.

The $350 million investment, including $200 million allocated for the new Johnson Space Center’s Exploration Park facility, will propel Texas to the forefront of the space economy.

Texas A&M University employs four astronauts. Scientists and engineers from Texas A&M have participated in all NASA rover missions to Mars, with two scientists active on NASA’s Perseverance Rover Team.

Earlier this year, Abbott urged Texas universities to take the lead in preparing the next generation of engineers for lunar and Martian missions. The space institute's groundbreaking marks a significant step toward fulfilling that call.

“I am excited to embark on this journey alongside Dr. Rob Ambrose, the associate director of the institute and a professor of mechanical engineering,” Currie-Gregg said. “

