Former College Station teacher sentenced to federal prison for distributing child sexual abuse material

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — A former College Station resident has been sentenced to 60 months in federal prison for distributing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) online, U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei announced Monday.

Daniel Byrd, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of CSAM distribution on Nov. 25, 2024. U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Hoyt implemented the sentence, saying that "while Byrd’s compulsive behavior may not be curable, he is fully accountable for his actions."

Along with his prison sentence, Byrd was ordered to serve 10 years of supervised release upon his release. During this time, he will be subject to conditions that restrict his access to minors and the internet. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

The investigation into Byrd’s actions began when authorities found that he had shared multiple explicit images on online platforms. A search warrant was executed at his home, and several electronic devices containing CSAM were seized.

Byrd confessed to using Telegram and Kik to view and download CSAM and creating a Mega cloud storage account to store and share the material through links.

During his arrest, Byrd was employed as a teacher in the Navasota area. He was taken into custody immediately following sentencing and will remain in federal detention until his transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.

