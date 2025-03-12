'Five Points NH' sees rapid growth in first year, fostering positive senior care culture

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — In its first year of operation, Five Points NH has seen significant growth, driven by the post-COVID boom in Long-Term Care occupancy rates among Baby Boomers.

Beyond the impressive numbers, the facility has focused on cultivating a positive Quality of Life culture, where care staff, residents, and their families work together toward shared goals.

As Baby Boomers continue transitioning into their senior years, Five Points NH provides a valuable example of creating environments where loved ones survive and thrive.