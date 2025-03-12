Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBrazos CountyCollege Station

Actions

'Five Points NH' sees rapid growth in first year, fostering positive senior care culture

five points NH
Five Points NH
five points NH
Posted

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — In its first year of operation, Five Points NH has seen significant growth, driven by the post-COVID boom in Long-Term Care occupancy rates among Baby Boomers.

Beyond the impressive numbers, the facility has focused on cultivating a positive Quality of Life culture, where care staff, residents, and their families work together toward shared goals.

As Baby Boomers continue transitioning into their senior years, Five Points NH provides a valuable example of creating environments where loved ones survive and thrive.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.