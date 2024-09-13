Federal grant to fund firefighter positions in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — A federal grant totaling $3.87 million will fully fund 12 firefighters for three years at the future Fire Station No. 7 in College Station. The money will cover salaries and benefits during that time.

Recruiting for the new fire station will start this fall, with hiring needed in the spring to meet the grant requirements. The station, planned for Greens Praire Road, will start construction early next year. It should be complete by the fall of 2026.

City of College Station

The funding comes from the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program. CSFD Fire Chief Richard Mann said. “The SAFER program allows us a critical transition period to use federal funding to meet the fire service staffing needs.”

Recruiting for the new fire station will start this fall, with hiring needed in the spring to meet the grant requirements.

The College Station City Council is set to officially accept the grant at a meeting on September 26. This is the largest federal grant ever awarded to the College Station Fire Department.

