Contemporary dance festival coming to Brazos Valley

College Station will host a special dance event this weekend, as the Brazos Contemporary Dance Festival returns on September 13 and 14. The festival, founded by Carisa Armstrong over a decade ago, aims to expand the local dance community and provide a platform for both established and emerging artists.

“We started this festival with the hope of expanding what our community offers in dance,” said Armstrong. “We wanted to give artists the chance to share their work with others.”

This year’s festival will feature dancers and choreographers from all over Texas and the country, as well as local performers. The event will be held at the Physical Education Activity Program Building on Texas A&M's campus.

In addition to performances, the festival will offer dance classes for the community. Jam Martinez, the event's production manager, emphasized the importance of collaboration: “It’s one of my favorite parts of the festival. Not only does it give guest artists the chance to teach our students, but it also gives our students the opportunity to collaborate and network with those artists.”

Jessica Boone, a lecturer at Texas A&M University and one of the performers, expressed excitement about the opportunity to perform for her students: “They know me as an educator and professional choreographer, but being able to show them my work in person, right here in the studios where we practice, is going to be special.”

The festival promises to be a unique cultural experience for the Brazos Valley, with performances, classes, and networking opportunities for the dance community and the public alike.

