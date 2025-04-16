College Station school construction projects underway with voter-approved bonds

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Thanks to the bonds approved by voters in recent years, College Station ISD schools are undergoing significant upgrades designed to enhance their learning environment.



These improvements include expanding A&M Consolidated and College Station High School, remodeling Rock Prairie Elementary, and upgrading stadiums and middle school facilities.

“I believe it is because it's growing. Everything's growing. People are coming here, and so having the school grow, I think it would be good for the community."

“Our students deserve the absolute best. We have a great group of students here and we want to provide them with the absolute best learning environment that we can,” Assistant Superintendent of Operations Josh Symank said.

“I’m always in favor. Always in favor of bond issues for schools,” College Station resident Libby Vastano said.

“We want good public schools, and it takes money to have good public schools,” she added.

“Because I think public education is the backbone of the United States."

“I mean, they're just letting students know that they actually care about them. They actually want them to grow in high school and have a better future. and being able to do that with a bigger high school, I mean, good for them,” Cuero said.

The district's assistant superintendent of operations for College Station ISD tells 15ABC these projects not only improve our schools, but also highlight our community's pride.

“I love this school district. I take great pride in this school district. I want to make sure that we are putting our best foot forward in every way possible. A lot of really great things happen here. We have amazing families, incredible students, and we want to make sure that our facilities match that,” Symank said.