College Station residents still in limbo over development plan in Midtown

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Homeowners are still looking for answers after the city added Midtown to the Medical District more than a decade ago.



Planning for Midtown started 15 years ago

The city added it to the Medical District as part of a master plan in 2011

Residents pay taxes to Rock Prairie Management District No. 2 for economic and infrastructure development

Residents have not seen any commercial development to help lower their tax rate

Watch the full story here:

Midtown residents still in limbo

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"So when I first moved to Midtown what I heard was that there was gonna be a rec center, that this was really gonna be the next up and coming area of College Station. That's what they advertised to me that's what's all over the signs here in Midtown," Shelby Behm, a homeowner, said.

Kenny Graves

Midtown was first established 15 years ago and the city decided to make it part of a medical district. It was set to be a mix of residential and commercial development with some special features.

Resident Anna Lowary tells 15 ABC right after she moved here, her taxes went up 30% with nothing to show for it.

"So before we've ever paid our first tax bill, it's gone up by almost $800," Lowary said.

Kenny Graves

Developer James Murr says he signed on to what the city’s original master plan was.

"The city created this master plan in 2011. They bound us to an agreement to do it, and then they pretty much abandoned all the things that they said they were gonna do in it," Murr said.

To get some answers,15 ABC met with College Station Assistant City Manager, Jennifer Prochazka, and she explained the city’s current role in the project.

"Our involvement currently in the development is that we have an economic development agreement with the developer," Prochazka said.

Kenny Graves

Murr tells 15 ABC he wants to see more from the city.

"I want them to fulfill their obligations, their good faith promises they made when they put this plan together, and i think that would make a huge difference," Murr said.

Kenny Graves

The assistant city manager tells 15 ABC that residents should let their voices be heard on this issue.

"I think the best course for residents is to talk to the developer about what is, uh potentially going to be developed there," Prochazka said.

But Behm just wants the district she was expecting.

"I do know that there were promises made by the city, whether they were contractual or not contractual," Behm said.