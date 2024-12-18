College Station Police successfully rescue hostages in dramatic operation

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — College Station police say they responded to a hostage situation at Fox Meadows Apartments Wednesday, successfully resolving the incident without injury.

Officials received a 911 text reporting that a woman was being held against her will by an armed ex-boyfriend inside an apartment, with two young children also present, heightening the urgency for a response.

The SWAT team and Hostage Negotiation Team quickly secured the area while patrol officers established a perimeter and maintained communication with the victim.

The woman managed to escape the apartment, but the children remained inside. SWAT officers made a covert entry, rescued the children, and apprehended the suspect, who was found asleep in another room.

Dameont Lontray Jackson, 24, was taken into custody after a brief struggle and faces several charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and burglary of a habitation.

