College Station Police investigating shooting at apartment complex

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — College Station police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Thursday morning at a local apartment complex.

Just after 1 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire at Campus Village Apartments, located at 1711 Harvey Mitchell Parkway. Upon arrival, they found one victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers immediately rendered medical aid before the victim was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Detectives and crime scene investigators responded to continue the investigation. Authorities are working to identify the suspect and determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.