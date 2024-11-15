College Station police identify victim in deadly crash

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — The College Station Police Department has identified the victims of a deadly crash in College Station.

At around 3 p.m., officers arrived on the scene of a crash where they transported the driver of a car with unknown injuries to a local hospital.

The driver and passenger of the truck that was involved in the crash were treated for minor injuries.

Later Thursday evening, officers were able to release the deceased victim's name to the public.

Margie Berry Smith, 80 years of age, of Bryan, was pronounced dead on the scene, and Mrs. Smith’s husband, the driver, remains in the care of hospital staff.

The family dog was also found dead inside the vehicle.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and no further information will be released.

Accident reconstruction, crime scene, and CID along with PIO is on scene.