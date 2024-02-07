College Station ISD bonds will get a third chance to pass in May election

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Wednesday, the College Station ISD board voted to put two bond propositions on voters' ballots in May.

These bonds failed to pass in the November election.

Now, board president Jeff Horak says their priority will be education voters about the bonds.



Proposition 1 asks for $40,200,000 to upgrade sports facilities at A&M Consolidated High School and College Station High School.

Proposition 2 asks for $13,000,000 to upgrade softball and baseball fields at A&M Consolidated High School.

If passed, the bonds will increase property tax rates in College Station by two cents per $100 evaluation.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

It’s a decision College Station voters thought they had put to rest.

A public comment read:

“Why is this being proposed again? The people of College Station already said “no” twice. This is the third time it’s being asked.”

To members of the College Station ISD school board, the answer is simple.

"It is still a need, that has not gone away," Jeff Horak said.

Horak, the school board president, voted unanimously with the board to put the bond on voters ballots in May.

"We need to do whatever we can to look to the future, and and I'm not talking about one or two years down the road," Horak said.

"I'm talking five to 10 years down the road, because this is going to impact so many kids."

Propositions C and D failed to pass in the November election by just a few hundred votes.

Based on a committee recommendation, the school board is asking for a $40,200,000 bond to update and renovate the A&M Consolidated High School field house and athletic stadium, and the College Station High School athletic stadium.

They are also asking for a $13 million bond to upgrade baseball and softball stadiums.

The district says this will increase property tax rates by two cents per $100 evaluation for the two bonds.

"It's not just about 'Oh, we're going to renovate stadiums and we're going to make a field house big bigger and things like that," Horak said.

"It's going to affect a lot of kids and their well being and their safety going forward.”