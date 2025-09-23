COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Midtown residents are calling for the city to develop a clear vision for their community after being left off the initial list of preferred sites for a planned recreation center.

Watch the full story here:

Your vision, your Midtown: College Station city council schedules public workshop to discuss small area plan for key district

College Station City Councilman Bob Yancy acknowledged the oversight during a recent interview with 15 ABC.

"Yeah, that was a mistake, to leave Midtown off of the list of locations for consideration of a rec center," Yancy said.

"Now we need to further that vision," Yancy said. "What's the new vision for Midtown?"

For weeks, 15 ABC has been reporting on concerns from Midtown residents who say they are unhappy the city lacks vision or a plan to help bring in new business.

Midtown resident Anna Lowary supports bringing the recreation facility to the community.

"A rec center would be wonderful. We really don't have any place to meet except maybe the kids' playground," Lowary said.

Yancy met with 15 ABC along Town Lake Drive, which he says needs to extend to Highway 6 for better connectivity.

"This roadway here, I believe, needs to punch through to the highway so that we have better connectivity in the area and then we can do things like signage and identity and we can plan better," Yancy said.

Lowary says improved signage would also help with visibility for the area.

"I understand that the water tower is being considered for signage and that would really give us a presence. That would be exciting," Lowary said.

Resident Shelby Behm wants to see more investment by the city beyond infrastructure improvements.

"So I think more investment in general outside of just, you know, extending the road or signage needs to be made here in order to help it lift off. My hope is that this plan is going to be the first point of action to move this area forward," Behm said.

With multiple development discussions underway, Yancy says people are watching for progress.

"But I think the whole city is looking at this vast green space that we have and wondering what are we going to do? What's our vision for the center of the city?" Yancy said.

The Midtown Small Area Plan is a workshop agenda item set for the Oct. 9 meeting at City Hall.

