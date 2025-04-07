Chilifest 2025 aftermath: 12 DWI arrests and 25 arrests in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Following the Chilifest 2025 festivities, local law enforcement reported a busy weekend marked by multiple arrests at Northgate. A total of 12 individuals were arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI), while 25 other arrests were made in Eastgate for various offenses.

Officers focused on maintaining order and ensuring public safety, especially as large crowds gathered in these popular nightlife areas. Police emphasized the importance of responsible alcohol consumption and warned that intoxicated drivers would be held accountable.

“This should serve as a clear warning: driving under the influence will not be tolerated,” a police spokesperson said in a statement. “We are committed to keeping our community safe, and that includes removing intoxicated drivers from our roadways.”

Authorities also reminded visitors to drink responsibly, plan for a sober ride, avoid confrontations, and adhere to the law. They reiterated that those attempting to flee from law enforcement would face additional consequences.