Child’s Cure Research, Matica Biotechnology partner to advance pediatric rare disease therapies

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Child’s Cure Genetic Research has partnered with Matica Biotechnology, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) based in College Station, to drive innovation in pediatric rare disease therapies.

“We are thrilled to partner with Matica Bio as we work to deliver transformative therapies to children in need,” said Jainu Jogani, co-founder of Child’s Cure. “Matica Bio’s deep expertise in gene therapy manufacturing and unwavering commitment to precision and quality make them an ideal partner. Their capabilities will be instrumental as we progress toward clinical trials and strive to bring new hope to pediatric patients.”

Matica Bio specializes in research and biochemical development to create therapy systems that help patients with genetic disorders and diseases heal.

Through this collaboration, the two organizations aim to accelerate the development of cutting-edge gene therapies, bringing new treatment options to children affected by rare conditions.

Child's Cure Research is a non-profit organization.

