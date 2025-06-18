Centerville man arrested after head-on crash in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXXV) — A Centerville man was arrested following a three-vehicle crash Friday, June 13, in the 5000 block of Holleman Drive South, according to College Station police.

Officers responded to the scene along with the College Station Fire Department, which had to extricate a female driver from one of the vehicles. Authorities said a Ford F-250 struck her car head-on.

The driver of the truck, 22-year-old Cody Tyler Morgan, was taken into custody and faces multiple charges, including intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, reckless driving, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and a window tint violation.

The investigation remains ongoing.