Buzz Williams departs Texas A&M to become Maryland’s head coach

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — According to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel, Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams is leaving the program to take the same role at Maryland. Williams will replace Kevin Willard after finalizing a six-year deal with the Terrapins.

Williams departs Texas A&M after five seasons, during which he compiled a 120-73 overall record and a 2-3 mark in the NCAA Tournament. He also guided the Aggies to the NIT Championship game during the 2021-22 season.

The move marks Williams's return to the East Coast. He previously served as the head coach at Virginia Tech from 2014 to 2019. Now, he will transition to the Big Ten, aiming to revitalize a Maryland program seeking consistency in conference play and postseason success.