Bush Library volunteer Chris Allen to receive 'Daily Point of Light' award

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The George Bush Presidential Library & Museum announced that volunteer Chris Allen will receive the Daily Point of Light Award No. 8037 on April 1, 2025.

The award, presented by Points of Light, recognizes individuals for their outstanding commitment to service and civic engagement.

Allen, a dedicated volunteer at the Bush Library & Museum, contributes his time as a docent, leads VIP tours, assists with community events, and works in the library’s audiovisual department.

He devotes at least 15 hours per week digitizing photographs in the presidential records. In 2024, he logged more than 1,100 volunteer hours, making him the library’s top volunteer of the year.

“Chris' dedication to the Bush Library and volunteering is a great example of what President Bush wanted and envisioned for a Point of Light,” Bush Library Volunteer Coordinator Monica Lerma said.

Allen’s background includes service as a U.S. Air Force photographer and work with the White House Communications Agency (WHCA). During the Bush/Quayle administration in 1991-1992, he processed film, created contact sheets, and printed photographs documenting the daily activities of President George H.W. Bush and Vice President Dan Quayle.

After retiring from a career in nonprofit fundraising in 2023, Allen moved to College Station to volunteer full-time. One of his most significant contributions has been digitizing nearly 170 binders from the Bush/Quayle White House Photo Office, preserving more than 16,600 contact sheets for public access and historical research.

The Daily Point of Light Award, created by President George H.W. Bush, honors individuals who take action to support causes they care about. The award is presented five days a week to recognize those creating meaningful change in their communities.

President George H.W. Bush was the first U.S. president to establish a daily presidential recognition program. The White House awarded 1,020 Daily Point of Light Awards to individuals and organizations dedicated to improving lives and addressing community challenges. Points of Light has continued this tradition, honoring more than 8,000 recipients.