Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial adding names to Wall of Honor

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — You have until August 15 to submit your application in order for the name to be called out during the Veterans Day ceremony



The Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial is accepting new names for the Wall of Honor though August 15.

The cost is $250 per name, that includes engraving and perpetual care.

Any resident of the Brazos Valley may submit the name of a loved one who is serving or has served in the military.

The person being honored on the wall can be from anywhere, as long as the person submitting them lives in the Brazos Valley

"The whole park is worth looking at, and there are a lot of neat exhibits here. yeah, come." says Navasota resident Douglas Powell

Chartered in 2000, the memorial at Veterans Park includes a Wall of Honor. The Public Information Officer for the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial (BVVM), Lacey Lively, tells 15 ABC, "It's a way to honor our veterans and what they've done for, for us and our country."

If you believe a loved one, living or deceased, should have their name included on the wall, this is your chance to add it. You have until August 15 to submit your application in order for the name to be called out during the Veterans Day ceremony. Veteran and board member of BVVM, Steve Beachy tells 15 ABC the ceremony is something special.

"A lot of times there'll be names put on where the father and the son or the mother, you know, family members together and so that really makes it even more special."

Kenny Graves

15 ABC talked to Douglas and Kelly Powell at the wall. They added their son’s name last year.

"It’s quite honorable. Yes, he was in the marine Corps, and we were very proud of him. And so it makes my heart sing to have him on the wall."

Kenny Graves

Mr. Beachy tells 15 ABC what makes the Veterans Day ceremony so emotional.

"When their names called to stand up and answer 'here' as if you were at the morning formation. If they're not present, then a family member would answer in their stead. And so that becomes a pretty emotional thing.

Watch memorial leaders tell Kenny about the process:

Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial adding names to Wall of Honor

Kelly Powell tells 15 ABC the memorial holds a special place for her and the entire community.

"A lot of history. They've got it all spaced out different uh times of the war eras where you can walk through and see kind of the history of each war. And it's very fascinating, it's very nice."

Kenny Graves

To learn more about the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial or submit an application, go to www.bvvm.org

To take a virtual tour, click HERE

