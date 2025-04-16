Aggieland Humane Society launches pet food pantry to help families in need

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Aggieland Humane Society is asking the Brazos Valley community to help fill the shelves of its new Pet Food Pantry, launching this spring to support families facing financial hardship. The “Stock Our Shelves” campaign begins today, April 16, with a goal to fully stock the pantry before its first distribution on May 29.

The initiative comes as many local families struggle to afford pet care amid rising poverty rates. In Bryan, 23.2% of residents live in poverty; in College Station, that number climbs to 28.6%—double the national average.

“We believe the best place for pets is with their families, no matter their current financial situation,” said Katrina Ross, executive director of Aggieland Humane Society. “This pantry is a promise to our community; we’re not just offering pet food, we’re helping families stay together through tough times.”

According to Best Friends Animal Society, financial hardship is the third leading cause of pet surrender to shelters. The Pet Food Pantry is designed to serve as a preventative measure, offering food assistance before families are forced to part with their pets.

Ross talked about the emotional and economic toll of such decisions. “Imagine having to choose between feeding yourself or your pet,” she said. “No one should have to make that decision. With help from our community, we can make sure no pet in the Brazos Valley goes hungry.”

Aggieland Humane is accepting both monetary and in-kind donations. A $25 contribution can provide approximately 30 meals. The pantry will serve Brazos County and surrounding rural communities, many of which have limited access to pet food through traditional human food banks.

For more information or to donate, visit Aggieland Humane Society’s website or contact their office directly.