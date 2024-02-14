Abbott endorses Aggie candidate for Texas House Rep

COLLEGE STATION — Governor Abbott made a campaign stop in College Station to endorse Republican candidate Paul Dyson for District 14 representative.



Dyson is running to replace long-time Republican John Raney who will not be seeking re-election after voting against the governor's school choice voucher.

Border security and education were top concerns for voters at the gathering.

We asked the governor about the situation at the border. See his response about the National Guard occupation in Eagle Pass.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

A packed and enthusiastic house showed up Wednesday night at Pebble Creek Golf Course in College Station as Governor Greg Abbott endorsed Republican Paul Dyson for Texas District 14 Representative.

“It’s important to me and it’s important to the future of the State of Texas that we elect Paul Dyson to be your next state representative,” said Governor Gregg Abbott.

Dyson is running for the District 14 seat – a seat previously held by Representative John Raney since 2012. In the last legislative session, Raney voted against Abbott’s school voucher program – putting him at odds with the governor – who is now endorsing people who will support his school choice program.

But that’s not the only issue voters are worried about.

“A top issue of concern for me is border security,” said Pat Baker

Baker came out to show his support for Paul Dyson and said he agrees with Dyson’s stance on the border.

“As a proud Republican and Texan, I’m deeply committed to securing our border, to providing permanent tax relief, and defending the family values that are the backbone of our great state.” Dyson said.

Governor Abbott has recently garnered national attention for commanding the Texas National Guard to take over Shelby Park in Eagle Pass – a park where thousands of migrants cross daily.

“What do you say to Texans who say that the state government is taking over their community and their property there?” 15 ABCs’ Simona Barca asked.

“Eagle Pass has long ago been taken over by the cartels. We had to have a law enforcement presence there, securing the park and the land,” Abbott said.

