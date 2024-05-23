3 men linked to sexual assault lawsuit of a minor in College Station have been arrested

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Three men linked to a sexual assault of a minor lawsuit in College Station are behind bars in the Brazos County Jail Thursday morning.

William Johnson, Otto Randolph, and Ryan Hoffart are named in a lawsuit filed in January against the College Station Chi Alpha Ministries, General Council of the Assemblies of God, North Texas District Council Assemblies of God, and Mountain Valley Fellowship.

A fourth man is named in the lawsuit, who also has a warrant out for his arrest, but law enforcement have not been able to find him.

The lawsuit alleges Johnson, Randolph and Hoffart repeatedly sexually assaulted L.H., who was 13 at the time. Hoffart also drove L.H. to Houston to be sexually assaulted by Daniel Savala, a registered sex offender who was viewed as a religious leader and mentor in the Chi Alpha chapter at Texas A&M and in Mountain Valley Fellowship in College Station, where L.H. and his family were members of the congregation.

Savala was arrested at his home in Houston in May, 2023.

The father of the 13-year-old victim, L.H., alleges Chi Alpha, Mountain Valley Fellowship, the Assemblies of God Church, and the other faith-based organizations knew about the abuse and did not intervene to stop it.

The lawsuit accuses Johnson, Randolph and Hoffart of “dry humping” L.H. Chi Alpha members are also accused of showing and touching their genitals in front of L.H., pushing L.H.’s face into their crotches and making sexual noises while pulling L.H.’s pants down, and playing a game called “Fire Truck” where they would put their hands on L.H.’s thighs and into the 13-year-old’s crotch.

Hoffart is being held on one charge of indecency with a child exposure and one charge of indecency with a child sexual contact.

Each charge comes with a $50,000 bond.

Johnson and Randolph are each charged with one count of indecency with a child exposure with a $25,000 bond each.