College Station student returns to Scripps National Spelling Bee

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — One local student from Wellborn Middle School is getting ready to compete for the third straight time as the Central Texas Champion in the 100 year anniversary for the Scripps National Spelling Bee.



Aarav Sargurunathan is on his way to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. for the second straight year.

His love for spelling started in the second grade, when his Gifted and Talented teacher, Ms. Ruiz recommended he try it.

Sargurunathan won the Central Texas Spelling Bee in 2025 and 2024.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“This was last year, I won and obviously went to Washington D.C for the national, and this year I won it again so i'm really proud of myself and I feel like this year the competition was much harder,” eight grader Aarav Sargurunathan said.

Aarav Sargurunathan has been competing in spelling bees for more than five years.

Ezekiel Ramirez Aarav Sargurunathan after winning the Central Texas Spelling Bee Championship.

15 ABC asked Sargurunathan if he ever expected to have so many trophies from spelling bee competitions.

Ezekiel Ramirez A close up off the Central Texas Champion trophy.

“No, not really, I thought this one, my first ever one was gonna be my last one because I didn't really know if I was gonna continue, but Miss Ruiz obviously first made me pursue it, and I really appreciate her for doing it.”

Now, he's on his way to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. for the second straight year.

Ezekiel Ramirez Aarav Sargurunathan's competition number for the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

15 ABC asked Sargurunathan about his past experience at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

“It was a really great experience. I didn't realize how big of a competition it was.”

Ezekiel Ramirez Sargurunathan with his mother at the 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Ezekiel Ramirez A close up of the Central Texas Spelling Bee Champion trophy.

Since then, the trophies and accomplishments have followed his success.

Ezekiel Ramirez Sargurunathan with all his trophies.

“We are really proud of what he's accomplished so far and the words he's putting in to get to these levels, and the main thing that we want for him is to kind of enjoy the journey and also learn new things, a lot of new things,” his mother, Haritha Durairai said.

“I’m actually inspired by him, but at this age, he has this dedication to compete and get all the way to the national stage, so that's a real honor to be his parents,” his father, Sarguru Subash said.

But Aarav tells 15 ABC the real reward is the pride he feels from the people who support him.

Ezekiel Ramirez Aarav Sargurunathan, his mother, Haritha Durairai, and his father, Sarguru Subash share their thoughts and emotions about the Scripps National Spelling Bee with 15ABC.



“I feel like all the friends and family, they like they root for me to do good and that has really made me feel proud of myself."