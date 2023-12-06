Burleson County girl turning 10-years-old, but you'll never guess her birthday wish

CALDWELL, Texas — A Burleson County girl, Bug, is turning 10-years-old next week, but all she wants for her birthday is donations for non-profit organization, Haven Animal Rescue of Texas.

The organization rescues homeless and abandoned animals around the county and provides reduced-priced spaying and neutering services.

Bug, a junior rescuer, is asking for dog and cat food, crates, kennels, puppy pads, linens, Amazon and Walmart gift cards and monetary donations to run the rescue and build a new facility next year.

Donations can be dropped off at The Humble Life along South Echols Street in Caldwell on Dec. 11, and monetary donations can be made anytime on CashApp, Paypal and Venmo.